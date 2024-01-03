Alex Lyon with a Spectacular Goalie Save from San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap an absolutely bonkers Week 17 of NFL action. The dynamic duo start off by highlighting some of the more intriguing games from the weekend, including the massive officiating blunder on Saturday night that potentially decided the NFC East in favor of the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens' dominating victory over the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles' tragic meltdown at the end of this season culminating in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The duo also address David Tepper throwing a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during the Carolina Panthers' loss, and Fitz and Frank discuss what's a suitable punishment for an NFL owner – who should be held to an even higher standard than players and coaches. Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate, as they go back and forth on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph impressing, the Chicago Bears and what to do with Justin Fields, the Denver Broncos' first game without Russell Wilson and much more.