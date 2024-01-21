Alex Lyon with a Goalie Save vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Scott Pianowski reveals six pickups ready to help fantasy hockey managers this week, and potentially beyond.
Bill Belichick is the only person the Falcons have interviewed twice for their head coaching vacancy
The Texans got a big play from a player who was on the practice squad on Monday.
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
The Texans easily dispatched the Browns in the wild card round. But the Ravens are a whole lot tougher.
UFC 297 on Saturday night features two titles bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Get ready to make your plans for the 2024 MLB season by signing up for a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league today!
This week's edition highlights players to pick up who can see increased production over the remainder of the NBA season.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
It’s time to hand out some purely theoretical, ephemeral, impossible-to-display-on-your-mantel hardware.
We've got you covered on all four divisional playoff matchups this weekend.
McCormick has missed most or all of four seasons due to injury during his college football career.
Jorge Martin examines several players who were drafted highly but underperformed last season. Could they bounce back in 2024?
The NFL has seen plenty of officiating controversies this season.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab to preview every Divisional Round matchup. Fitz and Frank go game-by-game and decide which player or coach is under the most pressure to perform deep in the playoffs before giving their picks. Fitz and Frank discuss Lamar Jackson and whether his legacy is partially on the line against the Houston Texans, Kyle Shanahan and whether he can shake his playoff curse, the Detroit Lions and whether they can set themselves up to make history, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen's sense of urgency to capitalize on his team's window and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his insight on the head coach hiring cycle, including how the interview process works with someone like Bill Belichick, what Nick Sirianni needs to do to save his job with the Philadelphia Eagles, why Mike McCarthy will remain head coach in Dallas and the latest on Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.
There are four intriguing matchups for the divisional round.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.