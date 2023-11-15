Alex Lyon: Would be 'awesome' to debut with Detroit Red Wings in Stockholm
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon, Nov. 15, 2023 in Stockholm.
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon, Nov. 15, 2023 in Stockholm.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
On the latest edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' Matt Harmon and Austin Ekeler recap the insanity that was Week 10. The two then discuss the latest with 'Eyebrow-gate,' as Ekeler's preseason bet to shave his eyebrows if both Detroit Lions RBs finish in the top 15 in fantasy rankings looks closer and closer to reality. The two also dive into the jam packed AFC Wild Card race and what the Chargers can do to rise above the rest for a playoff spot.
Dan Campbell sure knows how to explain a tense moment.
U.S. Soccer confirmed Tuesday that Hayes, the longtime boss at Chelsea, will become “the highest paid women’s soccer coach in the world” when she takes charge of the USWNT in May.
How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals and final this week.
We put out the word for your Week 10 fantasy football bad beats, and Jorge Martin picked the best/worst to show that we all lose sometimes.
There was no easing into the season. Women’s college basketball got off to a start that was equal parts chaotic and enthralling. Here’s what we learned in Week 1.
San Antonio is undergoing a big experiment with 6-foot-9 Jeremy Sochan at point guard. With a monster matchup against Chet Holmgren and Oklahoma City looming Tuesday night, the early returns for San Antonio have expectedly been rough, but it’s a risky play intended to maximize the team’s ceiling.
It feels like the 76ers are playing with something that goes beyond confidence, beyond effectiveness. Composure. Poise.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Gunnar Henderson is in the running for AL Rookie of the Year.
Verstappen is a win way from tying his own wins record from a season ago and two victories from eclipsing Michael Schumacher's win percentage record.
Follow all the late window Week 10 NFL action live with Yahoo Sports.
Matt Harmon clears up five situations that matter and five that fantasy managers don't need to worry about for the rest of the season.
Three players, three pickups to consider early in Week 11.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Cowboys game.
Penn State ranks No. 102 nationally in yards per play and No. 130 out of 133 FBS teams in plays of 20-plus yards.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Jaguars game.
Robert Kraft 'very much' wants the Pats to win in Germany, but he knows what position his team is in right now.