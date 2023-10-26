Alex Lomax, former Memphis basketball guard, accepts G League training camp invitation

Former Memphis basketball point guard Alex Lomax has been added to the training camp roster for the Charlotte Hornets' G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

Lomax's agency, VM Hoops, posted the news on Instagram on Thursday.

Lomax (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) spent the past five seasons with the Tigers. The Memphis native, who also played for Memphis coach Penny Hardaway in high school at Memphis East, is sixth on the program's all-time steals list (218). He also has the eighth-most assists in school history with 489. He played 137 games at Memphis, also eighth-most of any Tiger.

Last season, Lomax put up a career-high 6.8 points per game, helping lead Memphis to its first AAC championship with 10 points, four assists and three steals over Houston (ranked No. 1 in the country at the time) in the league tournament's title game in March. It was also the first win over a top-ranked team in program history.

