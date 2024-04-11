Alex Lewington: Saracens winger to retire at end of current season

Saracens wing Alex Lewington has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has scored 64 tries in 159 Premiership games over nine years with Saracens and London Irish.

He was part of Saracens' Champions Cup and Premiership double-winning team in his first season at StoneX Stadium in 2018-19.

Lewington has scored 11 tries in 19 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

"All good things must come to an end," he told the club's website.

"I've decided to retire from professional rugby at the end of the current season.

"I can't express what the sport has given me; friendships, purpose, happiness and the chance to live my dream."

Lewington began his career at Leicester Tigers and spent time at Nottingham before moving to London Irish in 2013.

He made more than 100 appearances for the Exiles before switching to north London in 2018, where he also surpassed a century games last January.

He has won two Premiership titles, one Champions Cup and the Championship title with Saracens.