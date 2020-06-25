Alex Len said he tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, hours after one Kings teammate revealed his own positive test and another was reported to have tested positive.

Len said in a statement to The Athletic's Shams Charania that he "immediately entered isolation" after his positive test. Jabari Parker said in a statement Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, while Charania and The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that Buddy Hield also tested positive.

Kings center Alex Len says he has tested positive for coronavirus. Statement from Len, who emerged as key rotation piece for Sacramento prior to NBA hiatus: pic.twitter.com/A5yBcL8Obc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2020

[RELATED: Ex-King Ariza picks time with son over NBA restart]

Len, 27, came to the Kings in a midseason trade with the Atlanta Hawks and quickly proved himself to be a useful part of the big rotation. Across nine games with Sacramento, he averaged 6.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per contest on 61.9 percent shooting from the field. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Alex Len is Kings' third confirmed, reported positive coronavirus test originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area