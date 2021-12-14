Alex Len with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors

The Guardian

After a shocking start to the season, Kansas City look back to their best. So it was an odd decision for their opponents to give them added motivation on Sunday The Chiefs enjoyed their victory over the Raiders on Sunday. Photograph: Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports It’s hard to imagine what motivated the Las Vegas Raiders to prance to the middle of Arrowhead Stadium and stomp on the Chiefs’ logo during pregame warmups. “You don’t want people coming into your stadium and disrespecting what you’v