Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is back on the practice field for the Bears.

Leatherwood returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since being placed on the non-football illness list on September 14. Leatherwood was inactive for Week One, so he has yet to make his first regular season appearance with the team.

The Bears acquired Leatherwood as a waiver claim on August 31. He was a Raiders first-round pick in 2021, but struggled at right tackle and right guard before being cut this summer.

Leatherwood can practice for the next three weeks before the Bears reach a deadline to activate him or shut him down for the entire season. He can be activated at any point in that window.

Alex Leatherwood returns to Bears practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk