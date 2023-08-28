Alex Leatherwood, P.J. Walker among Bears' cuts

The Bears made three moves Sunday, and two of the names were familiar.

The team announced they released quarterback P.J. Walker, waived offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and waived/injured offensive guard Gabe Houy.

Walker signed with the Bears in March after spending the previous three seasons with the Panthers. He appeared in 15 games with seven starts in Carolina, throwing for 1,461 yards with five touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 63.9 passer rating.

In three preseason games, Walker went 11-for-23 for 96 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 55.7 passer rating. His departure leaves three quarterbacks on the roster in starter Justin Fields and backups Tyson Bagnet and Nathan Peterman.

The Raiders selected Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick in 2021. He started all 17 games as a rookie before being waived last Aug. 31. The Bears claimed him, and he appeared in four games last season, seeing action on 32 snaps on offense and 11 on special teams.

Houy signed with the Bears this year as an undrafted free agent from the University of Pittsburgh. He was carted off the field in the second half of Saturday's preseason finale against the Bills.

The Bears roster now stands at 84, leaving them with 31 more roster moves to reach the NFL's mandatory 53-man limit by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.