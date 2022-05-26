Alex Leatherwood getting reps at right tackle but also at guard

Alex Leatherwood started four games at right tackle last season as a rookie before his struggles prompted them to move him to right guard and play Brandon Parker at right tackle. The Raiders still are trying to figure out where Leatherwood’s future lies.

He worked at right tackle during practice Thursday, but coach Josh McDaniels said Leatherwood has moved around the line. Leatherwood is listed as a guard/tackle on the roster.

“Each one of the guys up front, we’ve got some guys center and guard. We’ve got some guys playing on the right side and the left side. We’ve got some guys playing tackle and guard,” McDaniels said, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “(Playing tackle) was a little bit of a focus of that today for (Leatherwood), but ultimately, we’re going to try to figure out who the best five are that can give us the best chance of success every play. He’s certainly working his butt off right now to try to give us the right stuff wherever we put him.

“That whole group just works, really. They come to work every day, they don’t really say a whole lot and they grind it out. I’m pleased with the effort that they’re giving us. We’re asking a lot of some of those guys in terms of movement because that gives us an opportunity to evaluate multiple people alongside other people. We don’t want to get into a habit of, ‘This is the only guy that I’m ever going to play besides,’ because there are a lot of things that those two people or three people have to talk about and a lot of words that mean things to ’em. (Leatherwood) has done a good job. He false-started once today, but that’s going to happen.”

The Raiders drafted Leatherwood with the 17th overall choice in 2021. He did nothing to dispel the thought that the Raiders reached.

Leatherwood committed the fourth-most penalties in NFL with 11 total, including seven false starts, and he allowed 3.5 sacks, according to STATS, Inc.

