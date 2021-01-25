Alex Labbe returns to DGM Racing in 2021

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Building on last year‘s results in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alex Labbé of Saint-Albert, Quebec, will continue his partnership with DGM Racing in 2021 as he seeks funding for another full-time season on American soil.

“I‘m excited to announce another year with DGM Racing and for the chance to build on our momentum from 2020,” said Labbé, who recorded five top-10 finishes in 2020. “Based on last year‘s results I fully believe that we have the right tools to be regular top 10 and playoff contenders.”

More road-course races in 2021

It is no secret that Labbé shines on the road courses. In fact, the Quebec driver took fourth place last October on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval during a memorable road race in a torrential downpour. His performance brought home DGM Racing and Labbé‘s first NASCAR Xfinity Series top five. He will have more chances to demonstrate his mastery of this type of course in 2021, since the NASCAR Xfinity Series will feature seven road-course races.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is adding two new tracks to its calendar: Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on May 22 and Nashville Superspeedway on June 19.

“It is always exciting for a small team like ours to race on new courses because the bigger teams don‘t have as much of an advantage over us,” Labbé said. “We all hit the course at the same time with a blank slate, which helps level the playing field.”

The 33-race schedule begins officially on Feb. 13 at Daytona International Speedway, followed by a road race in Daytona. The last regular-season race is on Sept. 17 at Bristol Motor Speedway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts the first race of the playoffs on Sept. 25.

“I‘m happy to have the opportunity to work with Alex and all the great partners that are behind him,” said Mario Gosselin, Labbé‘s crew chief and co-owner of DGM Racing. “I really feel like this is going to be our best season yet, with a legitimate chance at victory.”

Quebec sponsor, CAN-AM, continues support

Labbé appreciates the renewed support of his racing sponsors in the upcoming season — something he does not take for granted.

“I feel extremely fortunate to be able to strap into my race car and I could not do it without the financial backing of my partners,” Labbé said. “The current economic climate could have overshadowed this season, so I feel blessed.”

So far, the budget allows Labbé to confirm a half-season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team will continue to pursue partnership opportunities in order to allow Labbé to compete full time in the 33 races scheduled.

One of the partners that has confirmed its commitment to the Quebec driver includes BRP, which is joining forces with DGM Racing for another season, with its Can-Am brand. Labbé will sport the Can-Am colors for four races in the No. 36 Chevrolet Camaro.