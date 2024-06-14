Alex Kladis elevated to UND women's basketball assistant, filling out Mallory Bernhard's staff

Jun. 13—GRAND FORKS — UND women's basketball coach Mallory Bernhard didn't go far to fill the final assistant coach opening on her staff.

Current director of basketball operations Alex Kladis has been promoted to assistant coach, UND announced Thursday. Kladis has been with the program since 2022.

"Alex has proven that he is willing to do what it takes to help our program as a whole with whatever is needed to get to the next level," Bernhard said. "I have appreciated his loyalty, the excitement he brings every day and have seen him grow as a coach over the last two years. He has earned this opportunity, and I am excited for him to take this next step."

As the director of operations, Kladis coordinated the team's internal schedule and travel, among other projects.

Kladis' last coaching gig was in 2019, when he spent a season as the assistant men's basketball coach at Lake Region State College in Devils Lake.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work my way up through this program," said Kladis. "Coach Bernhard has shown belief in me since she hired me as the director of operations and has given me opportunities to grow into this coaching role. I am excited to begin my new position and help this program achieve its maximum potential."

Prior to Devils Lake, during his final year of college, Kladis was a boys basketball assistant coach at Lexington (S.C.) High School. The team finished with a 29-1 record and a 5A Final Four appearance in his one season.

Kladis earned his bachelor's degree from South Carolina in 2019 and a master's in sport management from SMU in 2021.

He will join Andi Gayner, a

former Mayville State player and assistant,

as an assistant on Bernhard's staff. Former

Mayville State coach Dennis Hutter

was named UND's associate head coach in March.

Bernhard spent a second-straight offseason constructing a new staff after the Fighting Hawks finished with 9-21 and 5-11 in Summit League play last season.