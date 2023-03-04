Alex Killorn with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres

From the Anaheim Ducks to the Winnipeg Jets, here's where each of the NHL's 32 teams stand after Friday's trade deadline.
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
After word emerged that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had switched representation from CAA to Athletes First, we noted that Jones wants “as much as $45 million per year, or more.” Reportedly, it’s more. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Jones’s agents are asking for more than $45 million per year on [more]
Max Scherzer has theorized that baseball's new pitch clock will allow pitchers to dictate the pace of games. Scherzer tested the boundaries of baseball's novel pace-of-play rules during his second spring training start, trying several unusual tactics to get Washington Nationals hitters off their game Friday. At one point, he started throwing a pitch to Victor Robles the moment plate umpire Jeremy Riggs reset the clock, and Riggs called him for a balk.
The Fox Sports analyst had strong words for McCarthy
He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Nick Saban doesn’t think Alabama is getting a fair shake when it comes to the SEC’s proposed scheduling format.
Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas "many, many times" after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a "few tools" to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals."Andrey is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he just didn't exploit fully his potential but I'm sure that he can win Grand Slams, hopefully he can beat this guy who said it, many, many times, and I wish this for sure."
As Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to feign general ignorance as to the necessity of a decision about his future, there’s a very specific path he potentially could take. With so much speculation on the possibility of Rodgers following Brett Favre’s footsteps to the Jets, Rodgers could go full Favre one other way. Rodgers could [more]
Randle finished with 43 points.
Who are the top prospects at each position this year? Hear from people who will actually help teams make the picks.
Kurt Kitayama mastered blustery conditions to grab a two-shot lead in the second round of the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.The Spaniard had taken a two-shot lead on Thursday with a seven-under-par 65 but tumbled down the leaderboard on Friday with a four-over-par 76 to head into the weekend on three under, six adrift of Kitayama.
The Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet will be driven by Josh Berry in Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.
The Warriors for the second time this season have completed a perfect five-game homestand with Steph Curry sidelined
Before the UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-ins, an illustrious panel of heavyweights gave their predictions on Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane.
Here is how the field finished behind Kyle Busch in Friday's Craftsman Truck Series race at Las Vegas.
Michigan cornerback DJ Turner has not been considered by most analysts as one of the best cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL draft, but he may be changing some minds as he shows that he’s the fastest cornerback in the draft. On his first 40-yard dash attempt today at the Scouting Combine, Turner was unofficially timed [more]
On a windy day at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees outfielders hit four home runs (five total) but they were outslugged by the Tampa Bay Rays, 14-10, on Saturday afternoon.