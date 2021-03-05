Alex Killorn’s OT buzzer beater extends Lightning winning streak (Video)

The Tampa Bay Lightning are starting to get on a roll again.

On Thursday they overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-2, in overtime to win their sixth game in a row.

They got the win with literally no time to spare in overtime as Alex Killorn scored the game-winning goal with less than one second to play in the extra period when he deflected a Victor Hedman shot behind Kevin Lankinen.

You can see the goal in the video above.

This has been quite a stretch for the Lightning as they have not only won each of their past six games, they have done so while allowing a total of just five goals. Entering Thursday’s game they had allowed just one goal in the previous four games. Their overall defensive play, combined with some sensational goaltending, has been a brutal combination for opposing offenses.

As for Chicago, it has to be a tough loss to not get the extra point, especially after letting a two-goal lead slip away, but it does show just how far the team has come from the start of the season. When these two teams met earlier this season the Lightning won the two games by a combined margin of 10-3. The two teams will play two more times over the next three days. This will be a big part of the Blackhawks’ upcoming test where we see just how good they are.

