Alex Killorn with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Alex Killorn (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/14/2021
Alex Killorn (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/14/2021
Georgia continued its hold on the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll with Oklahoma, Cincinnati moving up after Iowa's loss.
The Bearcats moved up to No. 2 after easily beating UCF at home.
Iowa drops out the top 10, while several other Big Ten teams move up in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our guess on the college football rankings after Week 7
Cincinnati moved up to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, the first time a team from outside the traditional power conferences has been ranked that high since 2010. The Bulldogs remained a unanimous No. 1 with 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank and the Bearcats
Raiders coach Jon Gruden abruptly resigned on Monday night, with no final address or farewell to the team. So some members of the team went to see Gruden. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that some players went to Gruden’s house to save goodbye to him. Glazer didn’t name names; it would be very interesting [more]
The game between Tennessee and Ole Miss was halted for over 15 minutes as Tennessee fans threw debris on the field late in the game.
The game was halted for 20 minutes as fans started throwing things on the field with 54 seconds left.
The Jags won a game.
Chris Taylor's baserunning mistake costs Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of NLCS against the Atlanta Braves.
There were highs and lows in Week 7 in college football. Georgia, LSU and Iowa were among the winners and losers from the field Saturday.
Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky is away from the team after the death of his wife. Rayme Olavsky was 45 years old. She and Jerry have three children. “The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavy hearts with the unfortunate passing of Rayme Olsavsky,” the team said in a statement. “Words cannot express our sadness for Jerry [more]
It doesn't get much uglier than what happened in Knoxville on Saturday night. The question is what's going to be done about it.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, drew some attention Saturday by appearing to reference New England in a Twitter exchange.
Where is Penn State in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Week 7?
Now we know why Tom Brady destroyed his cellphone. The quarterback’s DeflateGate investigation, the implied culpability of smashing his cellphone, and his four-game 2016 suspension were stains on his legacy. But wouldn’t it have been worse for Brady’s private text messages, emails and photos to be leaked and made public, after being handled by lawyers and league investigators? Jon Gruden ...
Kyrie Irving's absence could force the Nets to trade him, but according to Adrian Wojnarowski, other teams are wary.
Ed Orgeron will leave LSU following the season.
Mike Krukow explains his thoughts on the aftermath of the Giants' controversial loss to the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS.
In a video of the fight, X-Factor is seen being punched by another superfan who goes by “Red Xtreme.”