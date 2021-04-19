Alex Killorn with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Alex Killorn (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 04/19/2021
Former Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno is eyeing Thursday as his potential debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he said on an NHL.com podcast. The Maple Leafs acquired the left wing on April 11 in a three-team trade with Columbus and the San Jose Sharks, with each team retaining a portion of Foligno's salary so he can join the North Division leaders for their Stanley Cup pursuit. Toronto visits the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
What you have is two men who dominated the college ranks teaming up to take on the pro game … with apparently different world views.
Moments before Saturday's UFC Vegas 24 event went live, the fight card lost its co-main event. Lightweights Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose were expected to meet in the co-featured fight. Both fighters officially weighed in on Friday. UFC officials confirmed to MMAWeekly.com that the lightweight bout was cancelled due to an undisclosed injury to Klose. The heavyweight bout between former champion Andrei Arlovski and Chase Sherman was elevated to the co-main event slot. The main card will still feature five bouts. The women's flyweight bout between Tracy Cortez and Justine Kish was moved from the preliminary fight card to the main card. In the main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces No. 8 ranked Kelvin Gastelum, who replaced the injured Paulo Costa. The two were slated to meet in UFC 234 main event in February 2019 but Whittaker was forced out of the fight the day of the event due to an abdominal hernia. During Friday's weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Stephens shoved Klose during the face-offs. The two had to be separated by security. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage
With one notable performance exception, Denny Hamlin made the absolute most of back-to-back short-track races in his home state, leading the most laps at each Martinsville Speedway last week and in Sunday’s stop at Richmond Raceway. In both instances, though, his dominance was not rewarded with his first checkered flag of the 2021 NASCAR Cup […]
Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) with a 2-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 04/18/2021
Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/15/2021
After two messy 2021 starts, is it time to kick Patrick Corbin to the curb in fantasy leagues? Scott Pianowski investigates.
NASCAR does not approve Jennifer Jo Cobb to run Sunday's Cup race at Talladega; Rick Ware Racing will need another driver for the No. 15 car.
Baseball needs excitement, and the Red Sox are showing the way, writes John Tomase.
Count former slugger Gary Sheffield as someone who has no interest in the current state of baseball. "I don't watch baseball at all," he said.
Fellow YouTube star Logan Paul thinks it would be wise for everyone to take notice of what his younger brother is doing inside the ring.
Brown is the second former USC lineman to die at a young age in the past year.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling puts on his general manager hat for every first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft
New England isn't afraid to lose its top players. And in some cases, they come back.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections for the 2021 NFL draft, complete with a few more big trades
USC coaches and former teammates react to the devastating news that former Trojans OL Chris Brown has died.
Kevin Durant forgot about Russell Westbrook in his top teammate list until he was reminded. "Oh, (expletives), I am tripping ... Russ would definitely be in the top five."
In his latest mock draft, NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano breaks down how the top 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft will influence the NY Giants' draft pick at 11th overall.
The Yankees' offense was not supposed to be this bad to start the 2021 MLB season, but these three changes could quickly improve their fortunes moving forward.
The collision between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix could affect Mercedes' plans for developing their Formula One car this season, according to team boss Toto Wolff. The high-speed crash at Italy's Imola circuit wrecked both Bottas's Mercedes and Russell's Williams, though both drivers were not injured. "The whole situation is absolutely not amusing for us, to be honest," Wolff told reporters.