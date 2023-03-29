Alex Killorn with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy pitched a shutout at PNC Arena as the Lightning penned up the Hurricanes all night long.
All is well between Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe and forward Michael Bunting — or so they say.
Jerod Mayo was a longtime player for the Patriots and he’s back for a fifth year as an assistant coach after passing on chances to interview with other teams, so it’s little surprise that some have wondered if he may be thought of as a possible successor to Bill Belichick as the head coach in [more]
Let's lay the chalk with North Texas and UAB in the NIT semis.
The Badgers scored just 13 points in the second half and saw North Texas overcome a 12-point halftime deficit en route to a 56-54 victory Tuesday.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Gary Player recently said the Masters is No. 4 on his list of majors, in terms of importance. Jack Nicklaus said the same years ago.
Lamar Jackson says he wants out of Baltimore. Here's what NFL teams are saying about the latest news regarding the longtime Ravens quarterback.
The offseason addition of Christian Wood has netted the Dallas Mavericks headaches, not wins
The full fight card for Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Boxing 4 has been released with nine UFC alumni on the card.
Hey baseball fans! Do you want to see the dumbest ejection of the year? It's only March 27, but we've already got the winner. By Adam Hermann
Here's a look at the field for the 87th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, April 6-9.
Andrew Wiggins will miss his 20th straight game due to a personal matter, but the Warriors haven't decided to
Less than a year after crying live on air when hanging up his microphone on US TV, Sir Nick Faldo has been coaxed back into the booth by Sky Sports to commentate on next week’s Masters for his home audience.
Opening Day is right around the corner, and hope springs eternal for the 2023 Red Sox ... right? Not quite. John Tomase shares five takeaways from spring training concerning Chris Sale's ace status, an eye-opening Masataka Yoshida stat and more.
With a deferred payment, Ken Griffey Jr. will officially be the Reds’ fourth-highest-paid player in 2023
World number one Carlos Alcaraz charged into the quarter-finals of the ATP Miami Open with a convincing 6-3, 6-3 victory over Tommy Paul on Tuesday but second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out by Russian Karen Khachanov.Tsitsipas had to wait a week for his first contest in Miami, beating Chilean Cristian Garin on Monday, but he came unstuck against Khachanov, losing 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.
With the new MLB season on the horizon, here are the oldest, biggest and most expensive ballparks fans can attend in 2023.
From a new jersey number to one roster cutdown date, heres a breakdown of the rule changes that were -- and werent -- approved at the NFL owners meetings.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn’t say much about Aaron Rodgers. He said a lot about Jordan Love. After one start in three seasons of backing up Rodgers, Love will become the team’s QB1 this season. “It’s going to be a different role for him certainly, and I think we all kind of have to temper [more]