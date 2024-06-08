Alex Kiemeyer's 'instincts took over' and she walked off 4A final. 'I never had a doubt'

WEST LAFAYETTE — Alex Kiemeyer looked to coach Emily Pusti before stepping into the box Friday night at Bittinger Stadium. It was the bottom of the seventh and Hamilton Southeastern was tied with New Palestine at a run apiece with two runners on. The IUI-bound senior had made solid contact in her first three at-bats, but had zero hits and two strikeouts to show for it.

I'm good.

"Alright," Pusti replied. "And I believed it."

"I never had a doubt," Kiemeyer said. "I knew we were going to win that game."

Three pitches later, the senior hit a line drive to deep left field, scoring Addy Justice from second base and lifting the Royals to a dramatic 2-1 win over the Dragons in the Class 4A state championship game. It's HSE's first state championship since 2010 and third overall. The Royals finish the season, their first under Pusti, 25-4.

"My instincts just took over," Kiemeyer said. "All my teammates poured their love and support into me. They knew I could do it and I wanted to do it for them. A lot of our seniors, this is their last ever softball game and I wanted them to go out on a good note."

A battle between arguably the state's most potent lineup and the sport's latest rising star (HSE sophomore pitcher Grace Swedarsky), the 4A finale was everything anyone could have hoped for and more.

New Palestine drew first blood against Swedarsky with Allie Blum following a Jersi Gross triple with a sacrifice fly in the top of the third.

It would not put another runner in scoring position after that.

Swedarsky pitched two no-hitters (Zionsville during sectional and FW Carroll in the regional) and was nearly perfect in the semistate final vs. defending 4A champion Penn, but Friday was her true masterpiece. Facing a New Palestine lineup that had out-scored its six state tournament foes, 72-7, the sophomore sensation allowed only one run on two hits with a walk and 13 strikeouts.

"Our girls stayed back," Pusti said. "Our outfield did a phenomenal job making catches when they needed to the most and they had Grace's back."

Swedarsky threw hard and attacked the top of the zone, Blum said, then they were getting frozen when she targeted the sides of the zone. They weren't having great at-bats, the Kentucky-bound senior continued, "but props to her."

"The kid's good. She's going to do great things," Blum added. "I'd argue she'll be one of the best pitchers to ever pitch in Indiana when she's a senior."

Hamilton Southeastern Royals pitcher Grace Swedarsky (3) high-fives a teammate during the IHSAA Class 4A softball state championship against the New Palestine Dragons, Friday, June 7, 2024, at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. HSE won 2-1.

Swedarsky's counterpart, New Pal senior Courtney Study, was no less impressive, though her performance is better described as gutsy or scrappy, basically a masterclass in pitching one's self out of jams.

Hamilton Southeastern logged eight hits and stranded eight runners, including runners in scoring position in the first, second, fourth and fifth, and two runners in the third. At each turn it felt like the Royals were teetering on a breakthrough, but Study continually rose to the occasion, flustering the hitters and maintaining New Pal's 1-0 lead.

"Every time she stepped up," Blum said of Study, who allowed only two runs on eight hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. "Every time she got the strikeout or she got the pop up. She's just unbelievably amazing."

Study held the line until the sixth.

Makena Burlingame ripped a double to left, her second hit of the game — "She's had a fantastic postseason in general," Pusti said — then pinch hitter Sayla Stock drew a walk. Two batters later, Keira Lodes lifted a fly ball to center that was deep enough to score Burlingame and tie the score at 1 entering the seventh.

"It took away so much pressure and I felt way more relaxed," Kiemeyer said, a point echoed by New Palestine coach Ed Marcum.

Hamilton Southeastern Royals celebrate after the IHSAA Class 4A softball state championship against the New Palestine Dragons, Friday, June 7, 2024, at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. HSE won 2-1.

Swedarsky was flawless in the top of the seventh, then Justice led off the bottom half with a single (she finished 3-for-3), advanced to second on a walk to Garland and came around to score on Kiemeyer's double to left.

"We talked all this postseason, it's one game at a time, one pitch at a time, one play at a time, one runner at a time," Pusti said. "Everything is one. You need one run more than the other team to win, right? So we just do it all in ones and they were able to put it together when it really mattered."

