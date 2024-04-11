Alex Kay-Jelski: Athletic editor-in-chief is appointed new BBC Director of Sport

Alex Kay-Jelski was previously sports editor of both The Times and Daily Mail [BBC]

Athletic editor-in-chief Alex Kay-Jelski has been appointed as BBC Director of Sport.

Kay-Jelski succeeds Barbara Slater, who has retired after 14 years in the role.

"I'm so excited to be joining BBC Sport and to have the chance to work with so many incredible people," he said.

"Like most people, so many of my sporting memories have been lived with the BBC and having the chance to shape what that should look like in the coming years is a brilliant challenge."

Kay-Jelski set up the international arm of sports subscription website The Athletic in 2019, helping it surpass a million subscribers just over a year later.

He was previously sports editor of both The Times and Daily Mail.

Charlotte Moore, the BBC's Chief Content Officer, said: "Alex is a dynamic and creative editorial leader who has a clear vision about how to take BBC Sport into the future.

"Barbara Slater leaves BBC Sport in rude health with an incredible summer of sport ahead, and I'm looking forward to Alex leading us for the next generation of unrivalled sports broadcasting."

Kay-Jelski will be responsible for BBC Sport's video, audio and online offer, ranging from Match of the Day to the BBC Sport website and app, 5 Live Sport and major event coverage such as the Olympics.

He will also represent the BBC with external bodies and be responsible for sports rights deals.