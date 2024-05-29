Alex Karaban returning to UConn after withdrawing from NBA Draft

Alex Karaban announced on social media that he's withdrawing from the NBA Draft and instead he'll be returning to UConn for the upcoming men's basketball season.

"While I enjoyed the draft process, Storrs is home," he wrote. "Let's run it back."

Karaban provides a huge boost for the Huskies, as he is their lone returning starter as they look to become the first team since the 1970s to win three consecutive national titles.

Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer are no longer eligible, and Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle are projected to be draft lottery picks, so it'll be up to Karaban to lead Dan Hurley's squad back to the promised land.

The 6-foot-8 forward is coming off a stellar season in which he started all 39 games for the Huskies and averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field.

Karaban also shined when it mattered most, breaking double digits in scoring in three of the team's six NCAA Tournament games, including a 14-point Semifinal showing against Alabama.

He was projected to be a late-first or early-second round pick in this year's NBA Draft, but instead he'll return to college and look to build his stock heading into next season.