Alex Karaban to return to UConn for junior year after testing NBA draft

Alex Karaban announced Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will withdraw from the 2024 NBA draft and return to UConn for his junior year.

Karaban declared for the draft on April 18 while maintaining his remaining college eligibility. He averaged eight points, two rebounds and one assist in two scrimmage games at the draft combine this month in Chicago, Illinois. He also worked out with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 21-year-old helped the Huskies to their second straight championship after averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 37.9% shooting from 3-point range. He produced eight 20-point games, including a season-high 26 points and seven rebounds on Dec. 9.

Karaban was considered a borderline first-round pick this year, given his ability as a shooter and cutter on offense. He has also shown promise on the defensive side of the ball with the Huskies and is a smart player with a great feel for the game.

His return to the program is a big addition for Dan Hurley after the team lost Donovan Clingan, Stephon Castle, Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer to the NBA draft. He was their third-leading scorer last season and has started 77 out of 78 games in two years.

Hurley and the Huskies signed top-50 prospects Liam McNeeley (No. 10) and Ahmad Nowell (No. 31) to the roster next season. They also add Aidan Mahaney (Saint Mary’s) and Tarris Reed Jr. (Michigan) via the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire