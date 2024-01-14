Alex Karaban, Cam Spencer combine for 46 points, lift UConn men to 80-67 win over Georgetown

HARTFORD – It was never a blowout, but Alex Karaban, Cam Spencer and the UConn men’s basketball team handled business in a decisive 80-67 win over Georgetown in the XL Center Sunday afternoon.

UConn’s sharpshooting duo, answering whenever the Hoyas’ threatened the lead, combined for 46 points and 11 made 3-pointers on 15 attempts.

Karaban matched career highs in points (26) and 3-pointers made (six) as he shot 9 of 13 from the field and 6 of 8 from beyond the arc to lead the way. He added five rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal. Spencer finished with 20 points on 6 of 9 shooting, 5 of 7 from deep, with seven rebounds, three assists, a block and two steals.

“The game kind of went exactly the way we prepared for it go mentally, nothing in this league is easy. Especially when it’s a team coached by Ed Cooley, he’s one of the best you’ll go against,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley said. “We needed that type of performance from (Karaban and Spencer) to get out of here, I guess with a semi-comfortable win.”

Freshman Stephon Castle added 14 points, nine from the free throw line, four rebounds and four assists. And Tristen Newton, despite a slow shooting night, stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Karaban and Spencer provided almost all of UConn’s offense in the first half, combining for 28 of the Huskies’ 40 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the field, 7 of 8 from deep. The lead lingered around seven points before Karaban came around a screen and knocked down his fourth 3-pointer of the game with less than four minutes left, giving UConn its first double-digit advantage of the afternoon, 32-22.

Newton got the lead out to 13 with a three-point play in transition and, after Georgetown made its first 3-pointer of the afternoon in the final two minutes and cut it back to eight with a pair of free throws, Karaban connected on his fifth 3-pointer (in six attempts) of the first half to extend it back to double-digits.

“It felt like we couldn’t break away from that six-to-10 point lead, so in those moments it’s definitely important to get stops and hopefully capitalize on the offensive end,” Spencer said. “I think we have to do a lot better job on the boards, I thought we played pretty good defense today but we just didn’t finish possessions so going forward we need to do a better job of that.”

Georgetown forward Supreme Cook, a Fairfield transfer, outmuscled the Huskies, who were again without star center Donovan Clingan, inside the paint and had a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double at the break. He grabbed six offensive rebounds as the Hoyas had a 9-0 advantage in second-chance points, though UConn went into halftime leading 40-31.

“Some of the stuff that was going on underneath the basket, I mean, it’s insanity,” Hurley said. “The physicality when shots are going up and people just throwing each other out of the way but then a touch foul on a drive… These guys are tremendous refs, but it feels like when shots go up it’s like hockey checking or something.”

Georgetown (8-9, 1-5 Big East) scored 29 of its 67 points (43.3%) from the foul line, where it had 38 total attempts.

UConn, perhaps inspired by Hall of Famer Ray Allen, sitting behind the team’s bench with the Gulliver Prep team he coaches, shot a season-best 13 of 24 (54.2%) from the 3-point line.

“We put in too much work to pass up open looks,” Karaban said. “I thought in general the entire team got great open shots and just tried to take advantage of the open looks and, the work that we put in, the shots are gonna fall.”

“(Karaban) is a player not a lot of people give credit to,” Cooley said. “He’s as versatile as a player in the country. He can play inside, he can play outside, they can run offense through him. He definitely is somebody who needs to be accounted for. He was great today. He was definitely a first round pick today.”

Still, Georgetown hung around, answering an emphatic dunk from freshman Jaylin Stewart with its third made 3-pointer of the game. Hassan Diarra responded with a 3 of his own and finished a layup under the basket. Jay Heath, the main returner on Cooley’s roster, made his second 3-pointer of the game, but Spencer responded with his fifth to bring UConn’s lead back to 11 with eight minutes left.

Cook picked up his fourth foul after a double technical was called on him and Newton, and another drawn by Diarra forced him out of the game at the 6:23 mark. He finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hoyas.

“Connecticut, to me, is the best team in the country,” Cooley said. “They’ve got a lot of weapons, they have a lot of answers. When they go small with Karaban at the five they’re a really, really tough matchup. They can extend the floor, they move the ball, they have a purpose, they have physicality, they have athleticism, they’re one of the elite teams in college basketball.”

Clingan, who missed his fifth game since injuring a tendon in his right foot in the Dec. 20 loss at Seton Hall, went through warmups with the team prior to the game but did not make his return to game action on Sunday.

“I think going into this week now you’re on the ‘Cling Kong’ watch,” Hurley said, emphasizing that the team won’t rush Clingan back and that, when he does return, it will begin in short spurts and minutes will gradually increase.

UConn (15-2, 5-1 Big East) will host Creighton in Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday before Saturday’s road trip to Villanova.