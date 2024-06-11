Alex Jackson (yes, that Alex Jackson) delivers 2-run homer for Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — As fans have piled on criticism, Rays players and staff have praised catcher Alex Jackson for keeping his defensive work strong and his attitude in check during extended offensive struggles.

After going into play Monday with a .043 (2-for-46) average and .147 OPS (.082 on-base and .065 slugging percentages) since his early May callup, Jackson took a swing back — hitting a two-run, go-ahead homer in the second inning, though the Rays still lost 5-2.

The 431-foot, 105.3-mph blast to centerfield increased Jackson’s average to .064 and his OPS to .249, though outs in his next two at-bats left him at .061 and .239.

Still, it was something positive.

“It was definitely nice,” Jackson said. “Unfortunately, not being able to secure the win kind of takes away from it a little bit. But at the same time, it was nice to be able to contribute and put a barrel on the ball and make something happen.”

Manager Kevin Cash, who before Monday’s game called Jackson’s struggles “kind of an outlier” and “very unique,” said the whole team was happy for the homer, and the reaction in the dugout made that obvious.

“The guy’s committed really well to the pitching staff. He’s embraced that role,” Cash said. “I know he’s been frustrated. He gets frustrated on the offensive side of the ball, but he’s not taking that out defensively. I think every pitcher knows that when he gets behind and puts the gear on that he is fully committed and his mind is 100% on trying to navigate through that inning.”

Monday starter Ryan Pepiot had a similar take.

“He’s been struggling at the plate, but he’s been grinding his butt off every single day,” Pepiot said. “He hasn’t taken that, what he’s done at the plate, and taken it with him behind the plate to affect us pitching. So hats off to him, because he deserved that one.”

The homer was Jackson’s first in the majors since Aug. 13, 2021, when he hit three in an 11-day span for Miami. He hit seven in 22 games for Triple-A Durham before his callup.

Jackson, 28, said Monday afternoon that he was handling it the best he could while making defense his priority.

“I mean, it is what it is, there’s no getting around it,” Jackson said. “But honestly, that’s not my focus. Obviously, I would rather it not be that way. It’s not something that is enjoyable, that’s for sure. But you can either sit there and dwell on that, or you can focus on the rest of the game. ... I have two jobs, I have to take care of the pitchers and get them through games and kind of put us in the best situation to win.”

Cubbie love

The Cubs will make their third visit to Tropicana Field in the Rays’ 27 seasons, opening a three-game series Tuesday.

Expect to see plenty of Cubs blue, given their broad popularity and expansive fan base.

“Everywhere we went,” said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, who spent 2014-18 as a Cubs coach. “With Cubs fans, I think it’s like a national thing because of WGN (their former cable TV home that was widely available). There were so many Cubs fans that it didn’t matter where we were — over our dugout and all the way down the line it was going to be blue.”

Miscellany

Zach Eflin on Tuesday makes his second start since a two week-plus injured list stint due to back inflammation. Per Cash, after throwing 55 pitches over four innings on June 4 in Miami, he “should be pretty close to full go.” ... Usual third baseman Isaac Paredes made his first start of the season at first base, part of a new plan to rotate some players through different positions and the DH spot. ... Usual first baseman Yandy Diaz, who was the DH Monday, extended his season-high on-base streak to 13 games. ... The Rays have lost a franchise high-tying eight straight home games versus AL East opponents.

• • •

