Alex Highsmith went from a reserve role on the edge of the Steelers defense as a rookie to starting 16 games during the 2021 season and he’s looking to make a jump in another area this year.

Highsmith has eight sacks over his first two seasons with the team after jumping from two as a rookie to six last year. He said on a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’s looking to more than double that number once he hits the field this fall.

“I gotta hit those double digit sack markers,” Highsmith said, via SteelersDepot.com. “And so I’m just gonna do whatever I can. I’ve been working my butt off this offseason. Just be the best player that I can be. I’m in great shape right now. Feel great . . . I know the goal that I’ve had for this year is that 10-to-12 sack mark and just continuing to make plays in the run game.”

T.J. Watt tied the NFL single-season record with 22.5 sacks last season, so offenses should be paying plenty of attention to their blocking schemes on his side of the field. If Highsmith can capitalize on that and hit his goal, the Steelers defense will be a lot to handle this year.

Alex Highsmith looking for 10-to-12 sacks this season.