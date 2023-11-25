Alex Highsmith fined for hit on QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Steelers loss to Browns

Alex Highsmith and Patrick Peterson had gone unscathed in this costly NFL season — that is, until today.

They were fined for plays in the Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Highsmith, $16,391 for a hit on Cleveland Browns rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Peterson, $10,000 for unnecessary roughness.

In the third quarter, Highsmith was penalized for roughing Thompson-Robinson on a key third down in what was a questionable flag in the first place. Had the flag not come, it would’ve forced Cleveland to punt. Instead, they got a new set of downs, which didn’t last long as cornerback Chandon Sullivan picked off DTR.

Peterson’s fine stems from a face mask penalty on running back Jerome Ford.

Pittsburgh has been fined a total of $384,183 over the first 10 games of the season, mostly for impermissible use of the helmet.

