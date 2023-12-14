Alex Highsmith out of concussion protocol, set to play against Colts

The Steelers listed edge rusher Alex Highsmith as questionable to play against the Colts on Thursday, but they updated his status a short time later.

A concussion was the reason why Highsmith's status was in doubt and he had progressed through the concussion protocol to the point that he was a full participant in practice on Thursday. The team announced on Thursday afternoon that Highsmith has now fully cleared the protocol and that he is now off the injury report heading into the weekend.

Highsmith has 49 tackles, six sacks, 16 quarterback hits, an interception return for a touchdown, and two forced fumbles while appearing in all 13 games this season.

Left guard Isaac Seumalo is now the only questionable Steeler. He's dealing with a shoulder injury.