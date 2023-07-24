Alex Highsmith aims to create "more havoc" after signing contract extension

Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith posted a career-high with 14.5 sacks last season, but he doesn't think he made all of the plays he was capable of making.

Highsmith also tied for the league lead with five forced fumbles and his work was good enough to land him a contract extension with the Steelers this offseason, but he said on Monday that he feels like there was a lot of meat left on the bone when he reviewed the 2022 campaign.

"More sacks, more caused fumbles, just more havoc in general. . . . Going back and watching my film, there’s so many little things that I could have done better," Highsmith said, via SteelersDepot.com. "Watching different rushes and I could have finished so many more sacks last year.”

The contract extension makes it clear that the Steelers believe Highsmith has a lot of good days ahead of him and finding a way to outdo last year's performance would make everyone in Pittsburgh feel even better about this offseason's investment in his future.