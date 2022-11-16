The Steelers had edge rusher T.J. Watt back for the first time since Week One in their 20-10 victory over the Saints.

But it was the player opposite the 2021 AP defensive player of the year who is getting some recognition for his performance in the game.

Edge rusher Alex Highsmith has been named AFC defensive player of the week.

Highsmith recorded 2.0 sacks, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble in Sunday’s win. He was the only AFC player to tally at least 2.0 sacks in Week 10.

In his third season with the Steelers, Highsmith now has a career-high 8.5 sacks in nine games. He’s also racked up three forced fumbles, eight tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits.

The Steelers will try to get two wins in a row for the first time this season on Sunday as they host the Bengals. Highsmith had 3.0 sacks in the season-opening meeting between the two teams.

Alex Highsmith is the AFC defensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk