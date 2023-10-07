Alex Hale ties an Oklahoma State football record & more key stats from win vs Kansas State

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State loves a Friday night.

The Cowboys overwhelmed and stunned Kansas State 29-21 under the lights in Boone Pickens Stadium to snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 1-1 in Big 12 play.

Here is a look at the win through the numbers:

Cowboys’ offense gets creative, shines

10: Straight games without an opening-drive score by the Cowboys, a streak that was snapped when Ollie Gordon II rushed for a 2-yard touchdown on OSU’s first drive. Before that, the Cowboys kicked a FG to open their win over Texas on Oct. 22, 2022.

17: The magic number of carries for Gordon to surpass 100 rushing yards. Each time the running back has reached at least that total — three after Friday — he’s hit triple digits. He rushed a career-high 21 times for 136 yards on the night.

179: Rushing yards by the Cowboys, well above Kansas State’s season average allowed. The Wildcats entered the game leading the Big 12 with just 73.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

238: Passing yards by the Cowboys, which was just shy of the 264.3 yards per game allowed by the Wildcats. That average was the worst in the conference entering the game.

2: Different quarterbacks on the night for the Cowboys — Alan Bowman and Brennan Presley. Presley completed a pass to Bowman on a trick play. There was nearly a third when Gordon lined up at quarterback but he was called for a false start.

Cameron Epps, Nick Martin spark OSU defense

2010: The last time a freshman had two interceptions in a game for the Cowboys. Shaun Lewis had two against Bedlam rival OU that season. On Friday, redshirt freshman Cameron Epps had two interceptions in the first half, including a pick-six.

2014: Speaking of Epps’ pick-six, he became the first freshman with such a play since Ramon Richards returned an interception for a touchdown against Kansas State on Nov. 1, 2014.

17: Tackles by OSU linebacker Nick Martin, which led all players. The redshirt sophomore also had a sack, his third of the season.

3: Interceptions by the Cowboys, with Martin sealing the game by grabbing an interception late in the fourth quarter. It was his first-career pick.

11: Tackles by Cowboys safety Trey Rucker, who played nearly two weeks after he was arrested and charged with a DUI. The total was a career high for the former Wake Forest transfer.

372: Total yards by Kansas State, well below its season average of 482.3 yards per game. OSU held Howard to just 152 passing yards as he completed 15 of 34 passes for a touchdown and the three picks.

220: Rushing yards for the Wildcats, with 104 coming from Howard, who scored once and also had a 70-yard run that was initially a touchdown but overturned and placed inside the 1 after a review.

Alex Hale has special night for Cowboys

13: Straight red zone possessions with a score for OSU until Alex Hale’s field goal was blocked in the second quarter. Entering the game, only seven teams in the nation were perfect in the red zone.

5: Field goals made by Hale, which tied a school single-game record. Quinn Sharp (2012 vs. TCU) and Larry Roach (1982 vs. Missouri) each made five. Hale had a chance to break the record, had one kick not been blocked. His six attempted field goals tied a record set by Cary Blanchard in 1990 against Northern Iowa.

Friday Night Lights

4: Wins over Kansas State coach Chris Klieman, who has yet to win in Stillwater. The lone K-State victory was last season in Manhattan.

1956: The last Friday home game played by the Cowboys, who played at 2 p.m. that day against Kansas. OSU is now 58-46-7 in Friday games.

—Jacob Unruh, Staff writer

