Alex Hale, Nickolas Martin lead the Cowboys in win over Kansas State

Oct. 6—When Alex Hale's fourth-quarter, 25-yard field goal attempt split the west uprights in Boone Pickens Stadium, the senior from Australia tied Oklahoma State's school record for most in a game with five.

And each one was crucial in the 29-21 win over Kansas State.

"I was just told I tied the record. I had no idea," Hale said postgame. "It didn't feel like it."

The Cowboys (3-2, 1-1) never trailed and went ahead 20-7 in the final minute of the first half when Cameron Epps returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown. It was their first non-offensive touchdown since Week 3 of 2022 and their first defensive touchdown since Oct. 16, 2021.

KSU quarterback Will Howard completed 15 of 34 passes for 152 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

The Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) cut the deficit to eight points with 8:56 left in the game thanks to a 29-yard run from Howard that set up his 6-yard touchdown run. Where Howard struggled with his arm, he nearly made up for it with his legs — running 10 times for 104 yards.

Oklahoma State also helped by failing to cross the goal line in the second half.

"What we have to do is figure out a way to quit kicking field goals," coach Mike Gundy said. "We've got to punch in down there, come up with some concepts that give us a better chance. Kicking five field goals, you would think you're probably lucky to win."

Kansas State then brought the ball to the OSU 35-yard-line and looked like it could be a 2-point-conversion attempt away from tying the game, but Howard threw his third interception to Nickolas Martin. Martin also led the defense with 17 tackles, one sack and 2.5 tackles for loss.

"Nick's got a great future for two reasons; one, he's tough. He's old school tough and, two, he loves football," Gundy said. "Those are two things that are hard to find nowadays in recruiting ... they don't care about a sideshow, they don't care about social media, they don't care about whatever kids care about nowadays."

The win was especially satisfying for a team that lost 48-0 to this same opponent a season ago. Gundy said the team had two weeks of tough practice following the bye — which included losing wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling for the season with a broken wrist — and that toughness carried over to the game.

"I told the team (after the Iowa State game) that ... you're playing last year's Big 12 champs that whipped your ass, so we had two choices," Gundy said. "We can practice hard for two weeks and go play with a lot of energy and go fight and see what happens, or we can sit around and pout because we lost a couple of games. Either way, we're still going to be playing two Fridays from now."