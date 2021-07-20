Alex Guerrero: Tom Brady will play at least two more seasons

How much longer will Tom Brady play? QB's trainer weighs in originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For years, Tom Brady has stated his goal is to play quarterback in the NFL through his age 45 season.

Appearing on The Adam Schefter Podcast Tuesday, Brady's personal trainer Alex Guerrero did nothing to dispel that notion.

"I just know that I want to hold up my end of the bargain of working hard to support his goal of playing to 45," Guerrero told Schefter. "I expect him to play this year and next year."

The former New England Patriots quarterback, who was honored at the White House Tuesday as a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is under contract through the 2022 season. Brady turns 44 on Aug. 3 and would be 45 after the 2022 campaign.

Guerrero said to Schefter that he tries to keep Brady's body three years ahead of where it needs to be, noting he began thinking about the 2021 season two years ago.

"I’m thinking about not just next year, but what if he feels so good at 45, he wants to play at 46?" Guerrero asked. "I’d better plan and think about how I need to get his body prepared to play for 46, or 47."

About the only age-related record -- or any record, for that matter -- Brady has left to chase is becoming the oldest quarterback to appear in an NFL game. He's still got quite a bit to go for that one, as George Blanda was 48 when he took his final snaps for the Oakland Raiders in 1975.

Assuming Brady appears in just a single game this season for the Bucs, he will match Warren Moon, Steve DeBerg and former teammate Vinny Testaverde as the only quarterbacks to start under center in their age-44 seasons.