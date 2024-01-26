Advertisement

Alex Grinch and Tackett Curtis, both at Wisconsin, will be on the same team for the second straight season

Tim Prangley
·2 min read

Badgers Wire staff writer Ben Kenney began his Alex Grinch report this way. Buckle up:

“This one is a doozy. Wisconsin is hiring former USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch as its new safeties coach, as first reported by the State Journal’s Colten Bartholomew.

The long-time defensive assistant was fired from USC in early November after a 52-42 loss to Washington. He had previously spent five seasons as defensive coordinator under Lincoln Riley, three at Oklahoma and two at USC.”

It is sinking in at Wisconsin that hiring Alex Grinch is quite a risk to take. Luke Fickell surprised a lot of people with his decision. What does it mean? One thing is that it reunites Grinch with Tackett Curtis. The linebacker transferred from USC to Wisconsin. Now Grinch is doing the same thing.

A lot of people noticed, as you can see in the tweets below:

