Alex Grinch and Tackett Curtis, both at Wisconsin, will be on the same team for the second straight season

Badgers Wire staff writer Ben Kenney began his Alex Grinch report this way. Buckle up:

“This one is a doozy. Wisconsin is hiring former USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch as its new safeties coach, as first reported by the State Journal’s Colten Bartholomew.

The long-time defensive assistant was fired from USC in early November after a 52-42 loss to Washington. He had previously spent five seasons as defensive coordinator under Lincoln Riley, three at Oklahoma and two at USC.”

It is sinking in at Wisconsin that hiring Alex Grinch is quite a risk to take. Luke Fickell surprised a lot of people with his decision. What does it mean? One thing is that it reunites Grinch with Tackett Curtis. The linebacker transferred from USC to Wisconsin. Now Grinch is doing the same thing.

A lot of people noticed, as you can see in the tweets below:

REUNION

Alex Grinch and Tackett Curtis reunited. #USC hosts Wisconsin in the Coliseum next year, its first Big Ten home opener. https://t.co/KqOCCdkVen — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) January 25, 2024

USC FANS AREN'T SAD

They can have each other. Both were terrible last year — James Carson (@scottm2032) January 25, 2024

MILLER TIME

Surprised he got a job so quickly after the dumpster fire he created but good for him. Hope Miller & the boys torch em though ✌️ — J 💰 (@john__bytheway) January 25, 2024

MOTIVATION CAN ONLY DO SO MUCH

Makes sense, no one knows Riley’s passing offense better than Grinch and will be more motivated to beat USC than any team we face — Rushstorm (@Rushstorm2) January 26, 2024

QUESTIONS AND DOUBTS

He’ll be safeties coach but still. Players talk. You don’t think guys are gonna ask Tackett about grinch?… — Frisky Dingo ✌️ (@friskydingo4424) January 25, 2024

MANY USC FANS AGREE ON GRINCH AND CURTIS

They truly deserve each other — PDXtrojan (@markhoagie) January 26, 2024

LOL

USC by 40 — Tristan Pratt (@206minotaur) January 26, 2024

ADVICE FOR TACKETT CURTIS

He should hit the portal again — ✌🏼 (@USCFTFO) January 25, 2024

WOULD CURTIS REALLY LEAVE WISCONSIN OVER THIS?

I bet he transfers again — larchmont (@larchmont) January 25, 2024

