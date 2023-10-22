Alex Grinch seals his fate as USC defense once again gets overpowered by Utah

That’s it. That has to be it. That has to be the end for Alex Grinch at USC. He will coach the rest of the regular season, with his final game being on November 18 versus UCLA.

USC is almost certain to miss the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 1 after losing to Utah. The Trojans have to beat both Washington and Oregon (plus UCLA and Cal) to have any chance of making the Pac-12 title game in Vegas. They’re not technically done, but they are essentially done.

They couldn’t beat a Utah team which was without Cam Rising at quarterback. They couldn’t make Utah’s offense — which was below average for most of the season — look below average. They couldn’t limit a Utah offense which had considerable limitations. This defense was good against Notre Dame, but it regressed against Utah. Notions of sustained improvement did not hold up.

It’s true that the offense didn’t hold up its end of the bargain, but it remains that Utah had a vulnerable offense, and it didn’t look uniquely vulnerable against Alex Grinch’s defense.

Let’s discuss why this has to be the end of the line for USC’s embattled defensive coordinator:

UTAH RAN THE BALL WHEN IT NEEDED TO

Utah pounded out tough yards on the ground in the second half to push its lead to 28-14 and then to 31-23 after Calen Bullock’s pick-six on a terrible decision from Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes.

Then, with the game on the line, Barnes scrambled for 25 yards as USC failed to show any containment on defense.

BRYSON BARNES PASSING

Bryson Barnes, a mediocre quarterback, hit 12 of his first 17 passes. Utah was able to hit some chunk plays and get production from different sources against USC’s defense.

CRUNCH TIME

When the game was on the line, the USC defense had a chance to redeem itself and bring home the win. The Trojans couldn’t do it. It’s a defining aspect of Alex Grinch defenses.

MUCH LIKE THE COTTON BOWL

How many times in the Cotton Bowl was USC’s defense one play away from winning against Tulane? Making that one play separates success from failure, and Grinch’s defenses continue to fail in those moments of supreme consequence. When it keeps happening over and over, it’s a trend and something Grinch can’t be expected to solve. Someone else has to solve this.

EFFORT VERSUS EXECUTION

Guys are trying hard. That’s what is painful about this. This isn’t laziness. It’s just bad coaching. Positioning, technique, efficiency, instincts — they’re not there. They are not where they need to be. That’s deficient teaching. An elite defensive coordinator won’t put up with this stuff.

PENALTIES

Bear Alexander’s targeting penalty — a correct call — was a huge part of Utah’s winning drive. Effort was there, but discipline was not. At some point, the coordinator has to be accountable for this stuff, but there hasn’t really been any accountability all season long.

SLOW START

USC got shredded on the first Utah drive of the game. Not being ready at the start of a game once again came back to bite this team in the backside. At some point, there has to be accountability.

THE POLITICS OF USC

Jennifer Cohen is the new athletic director at USC. She didn’t hire Lincoln Riley. She does have to manage Lincoln Riley. She didn’t come to USC to oversee a sinking ship at the football program. She has to make absolutely sure that Riley hires a new — and elite — defensive coordinator.

THE GOOD PART ABOUT THE LOSS TO UTAH

Losing is not fun, but if there’s a good aspect to this loss, consider the following point: If USC had stolen a 32-31 win (that’s what it would have been — a steal), Lincoln Riley might have had reason to say that Alex Grinch should be retained. The loss — and the failure to stop Utah on the final drive — will make it harder for Riley to justify keeping Grinch.

It’s very hard to see how Grinch can stay on. It’s politically untenable at this point.

At least, we think so.

ONE LAST CHANCE

Yes, if USC wins each of its next four games — meaning that it will beat both Washington and Oregon plus UCLA and Cal — it will make the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Also, if I find $1,000 in unmarked bills tomorrow on the street, I will solve my financial problems.

Assuming USC loses to Washington or Oregon, it will miss the Pac-12 title game, marking the season as a complete failure. That level of performance should close the door to any possible return for Alex Grinch in 2024.

UTAH IS TOUGHER THAN USC

It’s just this simple: Utah is tougher than USC, even with Cam Rising out and even with a previously struggling offense. Lincoln Riley is 0-3 against Utah with Alex Grinch as defensive coordinator. That’s too much evidence to ignore.

THE PROVE-IT SEASON

This was the big prove-it season for Alex Grinch. We all said it. We all knew it.

We can all see, very clearly, that Alex Grinch has proved a lot of things, few of them good. He has failed. USC has failed. This could not be more evident.

Alex Grinch has to go. This Utah loss should ensure that Grinch will be looking for a new job one month from now.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire