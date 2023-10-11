If Alex Grinch and Gerad Parker both coach poorly, who will win USC-Notre Dame?

Alex Grinch is one of the worst defensive coordinators in the country. Gerad Parker is one of the worst offensive coordinators in the country. Very simply: If they both coach equally poorly (or equally well) and basically fight to a draw in this matchup of lightweights, which team will win the USC-Notre Dame game?

Fighting Irish Wire’s Nick Shepkowski told us the following:

“Woof. The best unit going into the game is USC’s offense so I suppose I have to go with that.”

That’s one vote for USC if Grinch-Parker is a stalemate.

We also think USC wins if Grinch-Parker is a tie. Notre Dame has to cleanly win Grinch-Parker. If it doesn’t, USC has a quarterback who is pretty good at rescuing his team, and who is a lot better than Sam Hartman. Parker needs to have that one great game, or Grinch needs to be extra bad (or both), for this game to unfold in a way which gets Notre Dame the win.

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame as the Irish prepare to face USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

Prominent Pac-12 sports journalist thinks USC is likely to fire Alex Grinch before season’s end.

USC and Lincoln Riley need to have a plan in place if Alex Grinch coaches poorly and loses to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator might actually be worse than Alex Grinch, a fascinating plot point heading into the October 14 renewal of Irish-Trojans.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Notre Dame and Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire