Alex Grinch fired before season’s end? Experts don’t think it will happen

Plenty of USC football fans would love to see Alex Grinch fired right now, certainly before the Washington and Oregon games in November. Yet, is that a realistic expectation? Is it something remotely within the realm of possibility?

The experts say no.

Don Smalley of Ducks Wire told us that if Grinch is fired, it will “Definitely (be) after (the season). I don’t see Lincoln Riley firing his guy in-season, especially after showing confidence in the guy after the Colorado win.”

Our view:

Riley is “ride or die” with Grinch. USC fans hate it. USC needed to see if Jim Leonhard was interested in the job this past January, but it didn’t happen. So, we’re stuck. January was when something needed to be done. Not now.

Riley has to see, once and for all, if Grinch can solve problems in the second half of a season and improve a defense enough to win big-time games against elite offenses. He might cut the cord with Grinch in December, but not sooner.

