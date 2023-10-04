Alex Grinch discusses the state of the USC defense after the Colorado game

The USC Trojans have to find solutions on defense if they want to make this season a fulfilling and ultimately successful one. Alex Grinch knows this, but knowing something and actually solving the problem are two different things.

Grinch talked to the assembled press after USC practice on Tuesday. There was nothing especially explosive in these six minutes of discussion with reporters and beat writers, but one noteworthy detail was the simple fact that Grinch alluded to the familiarity of this situation, and that some patterns and realities are still emerging in Year 2 of his USC tenure.

That simple and obvious fact points to the reality that the coaching staff’s words to the players aren’t really getting through. They aren’t sinking in. One basic thing Grinch said he has conveyed to his players: Play hard for 60 minutes, not just 40. USC played 40 decent defensive minutes against Colorado but then imploded in the final 20.

We’re in Week 5 — moving into Week 6 — of a season. Players not being focused for all 60 minutes certainly rates as a basic and considerable problem. We will see if USC’s defense can begin to play with more maturity and consistency in the weeks ahead.

