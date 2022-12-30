Alex Grinch’s 2023 restoration project with USC defense must begin in the Cotton Bowl

The USC Trojans, it is clear, are happy with Alex Grinch in terms of allowing him to coach the 2023 defense. The Trojans did not dump Grinch in December. If they were unhappy with his performance in 2022, they would have done so.

This is perfectly reasonable. We all knew Grinch did not have the depth or the bodies needed to make USC’s defense elite. We knew this was where USC was most likely to fall short of the College Football Playoff. It’s not as though this came as a revelation or a surprise to USC fans or national college football observers. It was a known reality going into the season. Grinch wasn’t spectacular this year, but he wasn’t bad, either.

However: This is where the discussion changes.

Grinch didn’t have what he needed in Year 1, but in Year 2, the standard has to be higher, period. Bringing in Mason Cobb and other transfers raises the bar. USC can’t be in the same position next year. The project of improving the USC defense begins in the Cotton Bowl. We’ll see how Grinch responds to the challenges he faces.

Trojans Wire talked to Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football.

List

Great USC football bowl moments

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire