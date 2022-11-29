Alex Golesh a finalist for Broyles Award

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its regular-season Nov. 26, defeating Vanderbilt 56-0.

Following the Vols’ regular-season finale, Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh was named a finalist for the Broyles Award.

The Broyles Award is presented annually to the top assistant coach in the country by a selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and members representing the Football Writers Association of America.

Golesh is the second Tennessee assistant coach to be named a finalist for the Broyles Award. Former Tennessee offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach David Cutcliffe was a finalist in 1997 before winning the award in 1998.

The winner of the Broyles Award will be announced Dec. 6 between Golesh, Georgia offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken, Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire