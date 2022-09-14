Alex Golesh discusses Tennessee’s wide receiver rotation at Pittsburgh

No. 16 Tennessee (2-0) will host Akron (1-1) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 3 (7 p.m. EDT, SEC Network+).

The Vols enter its Week 3 nonconference contest following a 34-27 overtime win at Pittsburgh.

Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh met with media Tuesday ahead of playing Akron. He discussed the Vols’ wide receiver rotation featuring three wideouts recording receptions at Pittsburgh.

“I think how guys practice, and again, this is not a coach answer, you are going to play the guys at the current moment situationally that give you the best opportunity to win,” Golesh said. “That is our job. That game was so unique in how we knew we would get defended. We knew that we were going to have to win the game on the outside. There wasn’t going to be a whole lot in there in terms of running the football down to down. For eight years, people have not been able to run the football on Pitt. For us and our best chance to win, it was going to be on the outside in a lot of ways. We didn’t hit them all, and we left some out there.

“I think the guys who left some out there were severely disappointed, but I think they’ve also moved on and learned from it. We have a long season with some really good defenses ahead of us. I absolutely hope that more guys can play. At the end of the day, I don’t think any of us are going to apologize for playing situationally the guys who we thought were going to win us the football game.”

Below are Tennessee players at all positions who recorded receptions at Pittsburgh.

Jalin Hyatt: 11

Michael Longo/USA TODAY NETWORK

Cedric Tillman: 9

Michael Longo/USA TODAY NETWORK

Bru McCoy: 4

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Jacob Warren: 1

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Princeton Fant: 1

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Jabari Small: 1

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire