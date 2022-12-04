Alex Golesh discusses being an ‘aggressive team’ as USF’s head coach

Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh has been named head coach at South Florida.

“I am thankful to Chairman Weatherford, President Law and Michael Kelly for their support and belief in me to bring the USF program back to the top of college football,” Golesh said in a press release. “I’m excited to be back in the state of Florida and work with the great high school coaches in this state. This program will have an identity both offensively and defensively, and with special teams. We will be the most aggressive team in the country, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. I am humbled by the opportunity, and I appreciate the commitment from this University and Bulls Nation to hiring the best staff in the country. My family and I can’t wait to get going.”

Golesh will be introduced as USF’s head coach Monday at 11:30 a.m. EST in the USF Alumni Center on the Tampa, Florida campus. The event will be open to the public.

