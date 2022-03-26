Alex Golesh details Tayven Jackson grasping Vols’ offense through three spring practices

Tennessee practiced for the third time during spring practices Saturday at Haslam Field.

Following practice, Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh met with media. The second-year Tennessee offensive coordinator discussed freshman early enrollee quarterback Tayven Jackson.

Golesh said Jackson had a “really good day” in practice Saturday.

“Tayven is really, really fun to watch,” Golesh continued. “He’s a really good athlete. He’s got a really quick release. He’s really grasped the offense through three days well. It’ll be interesting to see, as things pile up, as you go into (practice) four, five and six – pads on today – what he actually looks like.”

Tayven Jackson (10) Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Golesh said it will be interesting when Tennessee scrimmages next week of how Jackson could look with coaches off the field.

“A superb athlete, has a really good understanding and has a really quick trigger,” Golesh continued in describing Jackson through three spring practices. “Everything we kind of hoped he would be, he certainly has been that so far. We’ve got to continue to put more on him and he’s got to continue to grow.

“We talked with him consistently stringing days together. Can he be better tomorrow than he was today? I know this sounds a little bit cliché, but wipe it clean, play the next play, wipe it clean, play the next play. He doesn’t seem to be bothered by a whole lot. He’s just kind of having fun. That kid won a ton of games in high school. He’s a winner, which is exactly what you want to recruit at that spot.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Jackson signed with Tennessee on Dec. 15, 2021 during the early signing period. He is from Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana.

Alex Golesh, Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire