Alex Gilbey: MK Dons must cut out 'horrific' mistakes

MK Dons midfielder Alex Gilbey says the players need to take a "look at themselves" after seven games without a win in League Two.

The Dons were beaten 2-1 at Gillingham on Saturday and had defender Dan Harvie sent off in stoppage time.

Following last season's relegation, they are 16th in the table under boss Graham Alexander.

"It's easy to sit and blame the gaffer but at the end of the day, we're the ones making the mistakes," said Gilbey.

"I can't think back and say 'you know what, that's a good goal we've conceded', they've all been horrific and the lads need to take it on the chin now, stand up and be counted, it's sink or swim," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"It's the same story every week, individual mistakes. It's just not good enough. The lads have got to look at themselves."

Gilbey was one of 11 signings made by the Dons over the summer, returning to the club where he previously made 92 league appearances between 2017 and 2020.

He has been an ever-present in the side in League Two this term, scoring twice in 12 games - but they have only won four of them.

"No nicey, nicey any more - everyone's got their livelihoods at stake. I don't know where we are in the league but it's embarrassing," said Gilbey.

"From top to bottom, as a changing room, as a unit, we've got to fix the problem asap and get it sorted.

"We've got an objective this season and we're so far below it. It's not acceptable. The lads need to look at themselves in the mirror and say 'you know what, I'm not giving enough'."

The Dons have three home games this month, against Barrow, Bradford City and Swindon, with their only remaining away trip to Accrington - all teams, with the exception of Swindon, who are just one or two points ahead of them.

"It's been a comedy of errors in the last two or three games," said boss Alexander, who previously managed Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe United, Salford City and Scottish club Motherwell.

"We're getting into good areas, but we're not taking those opportunities and it's difficult when that's the combination.

"We have to break that and break it soon."