Alex Forsyth on Rimington Trophy Award watchlist for second year in a row

There is not a lot of continuity between the 2021 Oregon Ducks and the 2022 version, which features a new head coach, new offensive and defensive coordinators, a new quarterback, mostly new running backs and wide receivers, and multiple new starters in the secondary.

One constant is the man in the middle of the offensive line, center Alex Forsyth, who was once again named to the watchlist for the 2022 Rimington Trophy Award, given annually to the nation’s top center.

Forsyth was on the watchlist last season as he led Oregon’s offensive line unit, although the award was eventually given to Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum.

7⃣8⃣ enters the season as one of the nation's top centers for the second year in a row 👊@alexforsyth75 🤝 @rimingtontrophy #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/DKSAPESv5e — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) August 1, 2022

Forsyth is one of five Pac-12 centers to make the watchlist, alongside Brett Neilon from USC, Drake Nugent from Stanford, Jake Levengood from Oregon State, and Matthew Cindric from Cal.

Oregon has had their ups and downs on the front five in the past few seasons, but Forsyth remains a steady presence on a team filled with uncertainty (and excitement) as the 2022 season approaches.

Related

5-star QB Dante Moore named one of biggest commitments of the summer

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire