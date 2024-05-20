Alex Ellis by the numbers against St. Louis

St. Louis (6-2) defeated D.C. (3-5), 26-21, at The Dome at America’s Center during Week 8 of the inaugural UFL season.

Former Vol and D.C. tight end Alex Ellis recorded four receptions, 58 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. He was targeted five times.

Ellis played for the Vols from 2011-15 under head coaches Derek Dooley and Butch Jones.

He played in 26 games at Tennessee, including one start, recording 14 receptions, 232 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ellis was not selected in the 2016 NFL draft.

D.C. will next play on Sunday against Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Kickoff between the Defenders and Showboats is slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised by Fox.

