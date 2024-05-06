Alex Ellis by the numbers against San Antonio

D.C. (3-3) defeated San Antonio (4-2), 18-12, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. during Week 6 of the inaugural UFL season.

Former Vol and D.C. tight end Alex Ellis recorded two receptions for 22 yards. He was targeted two times.

Ellis played for the Vols from 2011-15 under head coaches Derek Dooley and Butch Jones.

He played in 26 games at Tennessee, including one start, recording 14 receptions, 232 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ellis was not selected in the 2016 NFL draft.

D.C. will next play on Sunday against Michigan at Audi Field in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff between the Defenders and Panthers is slated for 11 a.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN.

READ: Former Vols on 2024 UFL rosters

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire