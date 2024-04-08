Alex Ellis by the numbers against Houston

DC (1-1) defeated Houston (0-2), 23-18, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. during Week 2 of the inaugural UFL season.

Former Vol and DC tight end Alex Ellis totaled one reception for 19 yards. He was targeted three times.

Ellis played for the Vols from 2011-15 under head coaches Derek Dooley and Butch Jones.

He played in 26 games at Tennessee, including one start, recording 14 receptions, 232 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ellis was not selected in the 2016 NFL draft.

DC will next play on Sunday against Arlington at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff between the Defenders and Renegades is slated for 1 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN.

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

