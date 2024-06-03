Alex Ellis by the numbers against Arlington

Arlington (3-7) defeated D.C. (4-6), 32-31, at Audi Field during the Week 10 regular-season finale of the inaugural UFL season.

Former Vol and D.C. tight end Alex Ellis recorded two receptions and 29 receiving yards. He was targeted three times.

For the season, Ellis finished with 21 receptions, 240 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Ellis played for the Vols from 2011-15 under head coaches Derek Dooley and Butch Jones.

He played in 26 games at Tennessee, including one start, recording 14 receptions, 232 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ellis was not selected in the 2016 NFL draft.

The Defenders finished third in the XFL Conference.

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

