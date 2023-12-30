Alex DeBrincat's Gordie Howe Hat Trick powers Detroit Red Wings to 5-4 win over Nashville

All he was missing was the assist.

Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat had already picked a fight with Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi in the second period, then scored a tying goal 10:31 into the third period Friday at Little Caesars Arena.

The tally put the Farmington Hills native nicknamed “The Cat” two-thirds of the way to a so-called “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” — a goal, an assist and a fight. But DeBrincat wasn’t done — less than 2 minutes later, he assisted on defenseman Jake Walman’s second goal of the night to give the Red Wings a 4-3 lead.

The Preds soon tied it, on a goal from former Red Wing Gustav Nyquist, with a little under 8 minutes remaining, but DeBrincat had one more surprise in store. He picked up a second assist as Lucas Raymond scored the winner in overtime to give the Wings an 5-4 victory and snap a two-game losing streak.

The win was just the Wings’ third in 12 games. They’ll attempt to finish off 2023 with a win streak as they host the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Goalie Alex Lyon picked up the victory for the Wings in his first game off the injured reserve list, stopping 33 of 37 shots from the Predators.

Special teams start

The Red Wings took the first penalty, about 2½ minutes in, with the ensuing shorthanded stint nearly resulting in an early goal. Off the faceoff, the puck was sent back toward the Wings’ offensive zone, where J.T. Compher hauled it in and zipped a pass through two defenders to Andrew Copp breaking toward the net. But goalie Jusse Saros was ready for Copp, making a low pad save to deny the Wings.

That wasn’t the only chance for the Wings. About 90 seconds later, Dylan Larkin stripped the puck on a pass from Tommy Novak to Juuso Parssinen and drove toward the net down the right side of the ice. With a teammate drawing attention on Saros’ stick side, Larkin fired to the far edge of the net for his 13th goal of the season, the Wings’ fifth shorthanded goal and a 1-0 lead 4:02 into the game.

Midway through the first period, Nyquist, while getting hammered into the boards by Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot, sent the puck from behind the net out to Filip Forsberg, who buried the puck in the top of the net.

The Wings were outshot in the first period, 15-11, but they weren’t without some stellar scoring chances. With just over 5 minutes left in the period and the Wings on a power play, Patrick Kane ended up with the puck just below the right faceoff circle, facing a near-empty net. He fired a snap shot, but the 5-foot-11 Saros dove from the left side to snare the puck with his glove before landing on his defenseman.

The Wings took the lead back with 21 seconds remaining in the first period as Walman sniped a shot past Saros on his stick side following a crisp pass from Michael Rasmussen, occupying the defense with his back to the net on the right side.

Mushy in the middle

Nyquist got in on the shorthanded scoring burst on a Wings with a little over 8 minutes remaining in the second period, as he picked off a pass in the Wings’ offensive zone, sprinted down ice and zipped to his left in front of Lyon. With the goalie down, Nyquist popped the puck over his right pad and blocker to even the score.

Just under 2 minutes later, the Predators took the lead on another Forsberg goal off a pass from behind the net. Novak chased down a loose puck and sent it out front on Lyon’s glove side as Forsberg crashed the net and popped a shot high over Lyon’s blocker for a 3-2 lead with about 7½ minutes remaining.

Toward the end of the period, the LCA crowd was treated to a sight rarer than a shorthanded goal: DeBrincat wound up in a fight with Josi, who had approximately 5 inches on DeBrincat. The Wings forward got his licks in, but got the worst of it once the referee weighed in; the Wings forward picked up a two-minute penalty for roughing to go with the matching penalties for fighting with just under a minute left in the period. It made up, at least a little, for the lack of punch from the Wings in the second period, as they mustered just five shots, to Nashville’s 11.

