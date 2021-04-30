Alex DeBrincat with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Alex DeBrincat (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers, 04/29/2021
Alex DeBrincat (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers, 04/29/2021
Kevin Porter Jr. was seen on video with teammate Sterling Brown after Brown was reportedly attacked outside of a Miami strip club earlier this month.
The NBA hopes play-in tournaments will be adopted as a permanent change, according to a report from Sports Illustrated on Monday. The league used a play-in tournament last year ahead of the playoff bubble and brought it back this season. In this year's format, the top six teams in the regular season automatically qualify for the playoffs and etch their names into the bracket.
The league expects that all 10 officials will be back in time for the playoffs next month.
Derrick Lancaster's car burst into flames after it hit the wall during Saturday's race. His wife said he should be off the ventilator in the next couple days.
The 15-46 Rockets have no reason to rush the oft-injured Wall back this season.
If the top three picks play out like many are expecting, the landing spots for Justin Fields and Trey Lance will become one of the NFL draft’s most intriguing storylines.
The Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday they will forgo capacity restrictions at Truist Park and will sell tickets for all seats beginning with their May 7 home game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves already have played two homestands this season. When professional sports resumed last year after a pause at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in May, all professional sports were first played without fans before moving to reduced capacity in many markets.
It also equalled the record for any sports trading card, matching the amount paid in January for a 1952 rookie card for baseball great Mickey Mantle. "At the heart of every collector in 2003 was the hope of pulling the ultra-rare LeBron James Rookie Patch Auto Parallel numbered to 23 copies," PWCC Marketplace said in a statement posted to social media.
Kyrie Irving had 34 points with 12 assists and Kevin Durant scored 33 points after a brief time away as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 128-119 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, as the Nets backed up their standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Devin Booker scored 36 for Phoenix while Deandre Ayton scored 20 with 13 rebounds as the Suns dropped consecutive games for the first time since January.
Bridgewater was Carolina's starting QB in 2020 but the Panthers traded for Sam Darnold in the offseason.
Dr. J himself, Julius Erving, joins Chris Haynes on a very special edition of Posted Up.
If the Green Bay Packers trade MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, where could he go? The Broncos, Raiders and 49ers reportedly are on his wish list.
Here's what the ESPN NFL draft analysts said after the Detroit Lions selected Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick.
The joke, as Jim Furyk likes to tell it, is that everyone is thrilled to be on the PGA Tour Champions. Just thrilled.
Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman says teams dont care if young pitchers hit opposing batters as long as clubs get a chance to see what they can do.
Hoooo-boy. You want a juicy rumor? You’re getting one. It’s believed that the 49ers offered the No. 3 overall pick, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, other players, plus draft picks to the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Bill Michaels started the fire, attributing the report to Paul Allen of KFAN, with confirmation from others. As [more]
William Karlsson set a club record for the fastest goal to start a game as the Vegas Golden Knights extended their franchise-record winning streak to 10 games with a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Karlsson's goal after 10 seconds set the tone. Vegas' Max Pacioretty had two goals and an assist, while Mark Stone had a goal and two assists.
Two AFC West teams are among Rodgers' reported list of preferred trade destinations.
Do you want the Minnesota Vikings to trade for Drew Lock, quarterback for the Denver Broncos? He would be an affordable backup QB option.
Essential Quality is not nearly a good enough horse to justify the meager odds he’ll offer bettors.