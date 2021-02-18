Alex DeBrincat with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Telegraph

Novak Djokovic is through to a ninth Australian Open final after a comprehensive straight-sets win over Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev. The world No 1, who has won the title on each of the eight previous occasions he has reached the semi-finals in Melbourne, beat the world No 114 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. It was a much-needed comfortable evening for Djokovic after suffering an abdominal injury in the third-round five-setter against Taylor Fritz and a nail-biting victory over Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals. He will now face either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final on Sunday.